APGA Carpets Ukachukwu Over Statements Against Ojukwu, Bianca

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has expressed outrage over statements allegedly made by All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Anambra State, Nicholas Ukachukwu, against the late Chukwuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu and his wife, Bianca Ojukwu.

In a statement released by the leader of the APGA Warrior Forum, Chinedu Obigwe, the comments were described as “highly unfortunate,” especially coming from someone aspiring to lead Anambra State as governor.

Obigwe was reacting to Ukachukwu’s appearance on Channels Television, where he claimed to have contested against Bianca Ojukwu for the Anambra South Senatorial ticket and defeated her.

He described Ukachukwu’s remarks as “the greatest insult” to the memory of Ojukwu and accused him of shamelessly lying on national television.

Obigwe further alleged that Ukachukwu secured his party’s nomination through manipulation, citing the 2023 APGA senatorial primary election, where he allegedly emerged as the candidate by swapping authentic delegate lists with fake ones.

According to him, Ukachukwu’s emergence as the APC candidate for the November 8, 2025, governorship election was also marred by controversy, leading to mass defections and resignations within the party.

He dismissed Ukachukwu’s claim of being a political godfather in Anambra State, branding him a “shameless saboteur” who continually undermines his opponents.

Obigwe expressed confidence that incumbent Governor Charles Soludo would win the upcoming election, attributing it to his track record of good governance and the people’s desire for continuity.

Obigwe said in part: “As I pen down this piece, authentic APC party executives are resigning from the party in protest against the way Ukachukwu emerged as their candidate.

“The fact remains that Nicholas Ukachukwu is shameless, and that is why he went on national TV ranting.

“As far as I’m concerned, Nicholas Ukachukwu knows nothing about governance, and no right-thinking electorate in Anambra State will vote for him.

“He lied about being a political godfather in the State. Ukachukwu suffers from an ‘it must be me at all cost’ mentality.”

He continued: “Whenever he contests a primary and loses, he sabotages the winner during the main election.

“He has done this to several PDP candidates, which is why Nyesom Wike once told him openly that he destroyed the PDP in Anambra.

“When Ukachukwu lost the PDP ticket to Governor Soludo, he joined the Hope Party to spoil Soludo’s chances.

“In 2013, when he lost the PDP ticket to Tony Nwoye, he worked against Nwoye by supporting Obiano to win the election.”

Obigwe added: “He is not a godfather but a shameless saboteur.

“Even as a member of the APGA Board of Trustees, he tried to wrest control of the party from Governor Soludo, but the Governor smartly foiled his plan.

“After failing, he decamped to APC and manipulated their primary to emerge as the candidate.

“It was easy for him to manipulate the APC primary because Basil Ejidike, the state party chairman, can do anything.”

