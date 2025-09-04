APGA Can’t Be Distracted By Opposition, Says Obi-Okoye

The Chairman of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State, Ifeatu Obi-Okoye, has dismissed attacks on the administration of Governor Charles Soludo, describing them as mere rantings that cannot distract the party.

Speaking to New Telegraph in Awka, Obi-Okoye maintained that there is no formidable opposition ahead of the November 8 governorship election, stressing that the electorate already know where to cast their votes.

Ahead of the official inauguration of the Soludo Campaign Council, Obi-Okoye explained:

“What we are inaugurating is a Victory Campaign Council. The Council is made up of the 21 Mayors and their deputies, as well as other party stakeholders. Beyond that, we have over 40 support groups for Soludo across the three senatorial districts. With just those support groups, we are good to go, let alone the full campaign council that will be unveiled this Friday.”

He dismissed the campaign councils of rival candidates, arguing that many of their members are individuals with questionable performance records in their previous political roles.

“Some of them were once with us but were dropped due to poor performance in their former portfolios. These are the same people now parading themselves in cloned campaign councils. That speaks volumes about the kind of governance they would showcase to Anambra people if, in the unlikely event, they get into power,” he added.

Obi-Okoye further explained that while some opposition parties doubted APGA’s readiness, Governor Soludo had insisted that the party was taking its time to prepare properly.

“According to Governor Soludo, we were simply waiting for the right time. Now, that time has come, and what I call the Council is the Solution Victory Campaign Council,” he said.

He stressed that APGA’s biggest campaign asset remains the ongoing and completed infrastructural projects under Governor Soludo, noting that the campaign council is “just the icing on the cake.”