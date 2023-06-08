New Telegraph

June 8, 2023
Apga Candidate Wants Violence Free Kogi Guber Poll

The candidate of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 11 Kogi governorship election, Mr Idoko Ilona, yesterday tasked other candidates to ensure that the election is violence free. Ilona said this while chatting with newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja. He called on Governor Yahaya Bello to ensure that the election is peaceful.

He said leadership is about service to the people, urging other candidates to sell their programmes to the peo- ple through campaigns rather than restore to violence. “This is a new regime of President Bola Tinubu, he won’t allow violence to happen, election is not war, if we really want to serve, then there should be no vio- lence.

“We preach peaceful elections, we caution our people not to be violent, nobody has the monopoly of violence, you cannot intimidate anybody in Kogi, and elections must be free and fair. “We expect the governor to preach the same message, we want all the candidates to preach the same message, this is a contest, I am totally against violence.

“If you really want to serve the people, there is no need for vio- lence, we should not be preaching violence in politics,” he said. The candidate said that power comes from God, saying that no amount of money, fame or violence can give power.

