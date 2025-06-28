APGA Blasts Ukachukwu Supporters Over Alleged Ezeokenwa Plea To Ganduje

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) in Anambra State has dismissed as false and baseless reports alleging that its National Chairman, Barr. Sylvester Ezeokenwa, begged former APC National Chairman, Abdullahi Ganduje, to allow Governor Chukwuma Soludo win the November 8 governorship election.

The party attributed the report to supporters of Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, the APC governorship candidate, describing the claims as propaganda and “a product of desperation.”

In a statement issued by the National Coordinator of APGA Media Warriors Forum, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, the party said the allegations were laughable and part of a smear campaign orchestrated by opposition forces.

“Our take on the news report is that election season is when desperate opposition candidates deploy propagandists to spread misinformation. This is just one of those lies that emanated from the pit of hell,” Obigwe stated.

“Governor Soludo is a man of pride and dignity—qualities Nigerians admire. He would never stoop so low to send the APGA National Chairman to beg Ganduje or any APC leader.”

Obigwe further noted the irony of the situation, highlighting that Ganduje had already resigned as APC National Chairman, a development he said the rumor peddlers failed to anticipate.

“While Ukachukwu’s camp was busy pushing this falsehood, they did not foresee that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s political sledgehammer would fall on Ganduje, forcing his resignation. This also raises serious moral questions about how the APC primary in Anambra was conducted, which led to Ukachukwu’s emergence,” he added.

He urged the public to disregard the report, calling it “manufactured falsehood from a drowning political camp.”

“Anambra is in safe hands, and the people are fully determined to re-elect Governor Soludo and his deputy, Dr. Onyekachukwu Ibezim, for a well-deserved second term to continue their good work,” Obigwe concluded.