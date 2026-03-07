APGA, APS Endorse Tinubu Ahead Of 2027 Election

Ahead of the 2027 general elections, the All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) and Anambra Patriots for Soludo (APS) have officially endorsed the second term ambition of President Ahmed Bola Tinubu, insisting that the Igbo Nation heeds to dialogue with other geopolitical zones on the prospects of producing the President of the Nigeria after the North has served out its own eight years tenure.

The duo further stated that with only five states in the South East, it is impossible for the Igbo Nation to produce the President, adding that with the votes of one state from the North the entire votes of the South East geopolitical zone would be cancelled.

Speaking at the meeting of the Anambra Patriots for Soludo which is overshadowing support group in APGA and official opening of it’s state headquarters in Awka, the Chairman of the Patriots, Ozo Chidi Damian Enekwechi noted that the only support group out of the over sixty groups that endorsed Governor Charles Soludo only his group is the only one still relevant in the policy’s of Anambra State.

Enekwechi also recalled that no Kobo was demanded by the group from Soludo rather the group spent huge logistics towards the reelection of Soludo in the last election.

The Convener of the body Arch Okey Ezeobi while insisting on the dialogue for the Presidency of South East extraction he said, “We cannot get simple majority for the Presidency of this country in view of the fact that we only have five states and with the votes from a Northern state like Kano state the entire votes from the South East would have been cancelled”

“We the Igbos must sit down to dialogue or discuss with other parts of the country just like late President Muhammadu Buhari did after losing election twice and he interfaced with other geopolitical zones to get there”.

In a similar vein, the Special Adviser to Governor Soludo on Political Matters , Dr Alex Obiogbolu recalls that APGA as a political party has always supported the party at the National level, noting that come 2027 general election it cannot change it’s position.

“You are all awear that our party has always supported the party at the center and Mr Peter Obi as Governor of Anambra state supported President Goodluck Jonathan of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and Willie Obiano also supported the then President Muhammadu Buhari and in the same manner APGA will support President Ahmed Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress ( APC)”

“When you look at the political equation it is improper for the Southern Nigeria to go for only one term in office because when the North lost their President we applied the doctrine of necessity and instead of the North completing their tenure it went to the South”

“But it was later returned to the North and they served for eight years so it would be unfair for us in the South to serve for only four years and you know that the power sharing system is tailored between the North and the South ” he noted.