APGA: Appeal Court Didn’t Throw Out Oye’s Case – Legal Adviser

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has described as untrue the report that the interlocutory appeal filed by former National Chairman, Ozo Victor Oye.

According to the National Legal Adviser of the party, Victor Agunzi in a press release issued on Thursday, the Court asked Oye to withdraw the appeal and file a composite appeal against the interim order and judgement.

“Please ignore the mischievous antics and the biased report that the Court of Appeal threw out Dr Victor Oye’s interlocutory appeal against the Ruling of the FCT High Court Bwari delivered on 10th May 2023 against the earlier restraining Orders of Justice Madugu.

“The fact remains that when the appeal came up for hearing today, parties informed the Court of Appeal that the trial Court delivered final Judgment in the case on Tuesday, 6th June 2023 thus rendering the Appeal academic”

“As is conventional practice, the Court of Appeal asked Dr Victor Ike Oye’s legal team to withdraw the appeal and file one composite appeal against both the interim orders and the final Judgment.

“The above position of the Court of Appeal is in line with routine Practice and Procedure in appellate Courts and thus not unusual. Thus, the appeal was struck out upon the application or express request by the Appellant to enable Dr Victor Oye’s legal team to bring one appeal against the perverse judgment of Justice Madugu”.

“With the Ruling of the Court of Appeal today, the Court is now set to hear Dr Victor Oye’s appeal against the judgment from Bwari FCT High Court made in violation of the earlier judgment of the Court of Appeal,” he said.