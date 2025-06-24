APGA, APC Clash Over Ekwunife’s Role In Anambra Guber Race

Share

Tensions continue to rise ahead of the Anambra State governorship election, as a media face-off erupted between the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) over comments directed at APC’s deputy governorship candidate, Senator Uche Ekwunife.

The controversy was triggered by a statement from APGA’s Media Warriors Coordinator, Evangelist Chinedu Obigwe, who launched a scathing attack on Ekwunife, claiming she lacks the moral credibility to hold the position of Deputy Governor if elected.

Obigwe, in his remarks, dismissed the Ukachukwu/Ekwunife ticket as “dead on arrival,” and criticized Ekwunife’s campaign to mobilize women voters.

“In all honesty, a rotten character and disgrace to motherhood in the person of Senator Uche Ekwunife, who is Ukachukwu’s running mate, does not have the moral justification to mobilize Anambra women to vote for the dead-on-conception Ukachukwu/Ekwunife joint ticket,” Obigwe stated.

He went further to say, “Our women are wiser, and I’m confident they will throw her senseless and useless advice into the waste bin—where it rightly belongs.”

In a swift rebuttal, Mr. Tony Ezike, Media Assistant to Senator Ekwunife, condemned the remarks as defamatory and undemocratic, accusing APGA of resorting to smear campaigns in place of issue-based politics.

“The smear campaign, first pushed by anonymous social media accounts and now openly championed by Governor Soludo’s media aide, Chinedu Obigwe, reflects an alarming trend of political suppression,” Ezike said.

He described Obigwe’s characterization of Ekwunife’s voter mobilization as “criminal” as both “absurd and dangerous,” arguing that encouraging citizens—especially women—to vote is a hallmark of democratic engagement.

“It is deeply concerning that a routine and lawful effort to mobilize voters is being painted as wrongdoing. Redefining civic engagement as a crime sets a dangerous precedent,” Ezike added.

He also accused Governor Charles Soludo of tacit complicity through his silence, stating, “This pattern of defamation, harassment, and public ridicule appears to enjoy the silent blessing of Governor Soludo. His refusal to speak out gives the impression of approval.”

Ezike questioned the governor’s values, asking, “Would he tolerate such treatment if it were directed at his wife, mother, or daughter? Why should the dignity of another woman be casually undermined for political gain?”

The heated exchange between both parties signals a deepening divide ahead of the polls, with analysts warning that the rising rhetoric could derail efforts to maintain a peaceful and issue-driven campaign environment.

