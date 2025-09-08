APGA Accuses Obidient Movement Of Instability

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) says the defections which has hit the Obidient Movement have exposed the instability in the party. Spokesman for APGA Ejimofor Opara said the developments had raised moral questions about Peter Obi’s following.

He challenged members of Obidient Movement to show proof of their loyalty to Obi, the candidate of the LP in the 2023 presidential poll. He dismissed the claims that Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo is all out to frustrate Obi’s 2027 presidential ambition.

He said: “First was Valentine Ozigbo, then Kenneth Okonkwo. A few days ago, Peter (Obi) was everywhere with Chidi Amamgbo, telling the people of Ihiala and Anambra South to vote him to the Senate. “That journey ended in a huge failure with the ADC securing less than 2 per cent of total votes cast. “Today, Amamgbo has been reported in the news to have left Peter and the ADC to join the APC.”