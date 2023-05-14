APC’s Zoning Crisis, A Repeat Of 2015 Drama?

Since the All Progressives Congress (APC) released its zoning arrangement for leadership positions in the 10th National Assembly last Monday, there has been no peace in the House again. The zoning formula has continued to ignite sharp reactions from aspirants, stakeholders and other interest groups. The party anointed Senators Godswill Akpabio from the South-South and Barau Jibrin (North West) for Senate President and Deputy Senate President respectively while in the House of Representatives, the party endorsed Hon. Tajudeen Abbas from the North-West as the Speaker and Benjamin Kalu from the South-East as deputy.

But following the protests from different angles, many Nigerians are asking whether the APC may be heading for a repeat of the 2015 scenario when its preferred candidates lost out in both chambers. It could be recalled that in 2015, the APC anointed Senator Ahmad Lawan from North-West and Senator George Akume from North Central as Senate President and deputy while Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila from South-West and Hon. Mohammed Monguno from the North-East were chosen as Speaker and Deputy Speaker respectively.

However, on the day of inauguration, Senator Bukola Saraki from North Central and Senator Ike Ekweremadu from South-East were retained as Senate President and Deputy Senate President. Ekweremadu was from the opposition PDP. In the House of Representatives, Hon. Yakubu Dogara from North-East and Hon. Yussuff Sulaimon Lasun were elected as Speaker and Deputy Speaker. The development was the aftermath of the dissatisfaction that trailed the zon- ing arrangement. However, there is a difference between the 2015 and 2023 scenario.

While in 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari said he was ready to work with anybody that emerges, this time around, the President-elect, Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu, played a pivotal role in endorsing the four presiding officers. Therefore, Buhari did not make any effort to get Saraki and Dogara to step down and align with the party’s position. But in this present scenario, the Progressives Governors as well as the ‘rebellious’ PDP Governors led by Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who opposed the Alhaji Atiku Abubakar as the presidential candidate of the PDP are backing the APC’s decision on zoning.

In fact, Governor Wike’s representative in the House, Hon. Kingsley Chinda is the co-chairman of the Joint Task- 10th Assembly, a group of lawmakers-elect shoring up support for the aspiration of Hon. Tajudeen Abass.

Aggrieved G-7 demands reversal

The APC will have to battle with the aggrieved speakership candidates who have formed an alliance called the G-7 to express their rejection of the zoning template. The members of the group include Hon Yusuf Gagdi; Hon Mukhtar Aliyu Betara; Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon Ahmed Idris Wase; House Leader, Hon Alhassan Ado Doguwa; Hon Sada Soli; Hon Mariam Onuoha and Hon Aminu Sani Jaji. The group has remained resolute in its stance against the party’s choice.

Consequently, they met with the APC NWC members at the APC national secretariat in Abuja on Wednesday and expressed their readiness to oppose any attempt by outside forces to impose a leadership on the House. The G-7 zon- ing described the zoning formula “un- just, unfair, and inequitable” adding that it was unacceptable. While addressing the APC chairman, Abdullahi Adamu, chairman of the House committee on navy, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi said that the proposed arrangement by the NWC was wrong because the National Assembly was an independent body that could not be turned into the presidency’s Federal Executive Council (FEC) where people were picked at will.

He said: “It is not late; let the wrongs be righted. Unless this is done, sir, our party should not hope that our loyalty will be guaranteed at the detriment of justice, peace, and fairness”. Speaking further, Gagdi reiterated that “We will respect justice, unity, and equity in the chamber, but only if your instruction is in line with the principle of this party. Sir, do not hope that we have come here to succumb to any instruction and directive given to us.’’ In his submission, Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase has declared that there is no going back until justice is done in the zoning of the presiding officer.

He spoke on national television Friday that he was very suitable for the position on the basis of his experience and magnanimity as a party loyalist who had towed party line through the years. It is believed that as the current Deputy Speaker, he should have been given the right of first refusal, especially since the North-Central has not produced speaker in the last 24 years.

Wase said: “It is on the strength of this that I offer myself to contest and serve as the Speaker of the House of Representatives in the 10th Assembly in clear deference to Nigerian constitutional provision and with your full support and understanding of Nigerians so that the journey we began together long time ago can continue to prosper. “The new lawmakers and leaders of the people that will be joining the 10th Assembly should act in unison to wa- ter the nation’s democratic fountain by applying the law to shape the nation’s destiny for peace through their support for the North Central and my humble self to emerge as Speaker.

As Speaker, I hope to build a solid coalition of interests of national importance to achieve a common goal.” Reacting, Adamu said: “I plead with you in good conscience to give us a little time to take a good and better look at your presentation and open our ears and our eyes to hear and see more before we can come with the finality of your sub- mission and the outcome of it.”

Repeat of 2015

There may be a repeat of 2015 only if the seven aggrieved candidates maintained their stand and rally other members-elect on their side. Although it is possible for them to cause an upset for the party and its anointed candidates, it is also not easy because the scenarios’ are different. In 2015, some northern governors were also in support of Hon. Yakubu Dogara because they were wary of the alleged attempt by Asiwaju Bola Tinubu to have the National Assembly in his pocket. Also, the minority members were intact and spoke with one voice. However, the present arrangement does not guarantee a united minority group in spite of the fact that they outnumber the ruling APC. The major pressure group or caucus in the 10th House is the Joint Task-10th Assembly and it is rather supporting the APC- anointed candidates. The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), which controls 19 members in the House is solidly behind the Abass/Kalu ticket. In fact, the secretary of the Joint Task, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, who is a ranking member, is a member of NNPP from Kano State. And this will significantly undermine the strength of the minority in plotting to defeat the APC anointed candidates.

The New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP), which controls 19 members in the House is solidly behind the Abass/Kalu ticket. In fact, the secretary of the Joint Task, Hon. Aliyu Madaki, who is a ranking member, is a member of NNPP from Kano State. And this will significantly undermine the strength of the minority in plotting to defeat the APC anointed candidates.

The number of the opposition parties is more than the APC’s 162. The Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) has 102 seats; Labour Party (LP) 34 seats; New Nigerian Peoples Party ( NNPP) 18 seats; All Progressives Grand Alliance ( APGA) four seats while the the Social Democratic Party ( SDP) and African Democratic Congress (ADC) have two seats each.

Again, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), is largely divided. The co-chairman of the Joint Task-10th Assembly, Hon Kingsley Chinda, is the representative of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, who is now a strong ally of the President-elect. So, with Wike backing the duo of Abass and Kalu, all PDP members from Rivers State, Enugu, Abia and Oyo states will naturally key into the project thereby weakening the opposition.

Similarly, the G-7 may have a problem choosing one of them to confront Abass. Hon. Muktar Betara has a deep financial war chest and seems to be the most popular among the 7 and may not want to step down for Deputy Speaker Ahmed Idris Wase, who is now the deputy speaker and it will be pretty difficult to convince him to back down on his ambition to succeed Gbajabiamila.

Besides, some members of the G-7 are very close to the president-elect and may not fight to the end but submit to the dictate of their leader. Sources said Hon. Aminu Sani Jaji enjoys a close relationship with Tinubu to the extend that the president elect is said to refer to him as ‘my son’. Secondly, Hon. Yusuf Gagdi is a close ally of Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila and also hold Tinubu in high esteem and may not want to rock the boat.

These two are likely to back down and support the party’s anointed candidates. Also, House leader, Alhassan Ado Doguwa, who by virtue of the court case against him is the least popular may not fight to the end judging by his antecedents. Recall that in 2015, after Hon. Yakubu Dogara defeated Gbajabiamila, the anointed candidate of the party, Doguwa accepted the position of chief whip from Dogara when members of the Gbajabiamila camp and the party leadership was threatening that if Gbajabiamila were not recognized as House leader, they would not reckon with the leadership of Dogara.

He is not seen as a marathon runner and would soon withdraw from the G-7 to work with the party. On the other hand, if the G-7 could unite and come up with a consensus candidate, they will pose a serious threat to Tajudeen and Kalu. Betara is very popular amongst the members-elect and also well heeled and can give the APC endorsed candidates a run for their money and popularity. But whether Wase will allow him to be the consensus candidate for the ‘G-7 is a question only time will tell.