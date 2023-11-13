APC’s Uzodimma, Ododo win Imo, Kogi as INEC continues Bayelsa collation today

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State was yesterday declared winner of Saturday’s governorship election in the state by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Uzodimma, who is the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), defeated 17 others to be re-elected for a second term.

According to results declared by the Returning Officer of the election, Prof. Abayomi Fasina, Vice Chancellor of the Federal University, Oye Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, Uzodimma swept the polls in all the 27 council areas of the state.

He polled 540,308 votes, while his closest challengers, Senator Samuel Anyanwu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Senator Athan Achonu of Labour Party (LP), polled 71,503 and 64,081 votes, respectively, to place second and third.

Meanwhile, there was drama during the collation of results from the various council areas at the INEC state office in Owerri, the Imo State capital as the Labour Party (LP) agent and the state chairman of the party, Calistus Ihejiagwa, was beaten and bundled out of the collation centre.

Ihejiagwa had persistently objected to the results being collated from the local government areas, saying the results brought before the state collation centre were at variance with what was on the INEC Result Viewing Portal (IREV) and what the polling unit agents have.

He also repeatedly said he had a petition to submit before INEC but was shut down by the Returning Officer, who said it was not in his purview to receive petitions.

At a time the exchange of words appeared to be obstructing the proceeding, some party supporters pounced on the LP chieftain, beat him thoroughly and threw him out of the collation centre.

Meanwhile, LP and PDP have rejected the declaration of Uzodimma as winner of the election, while the APC leadership in the state has described the declaration as victory to democracy and good governance.

LP’s Ihejiagwa, who said the election was characterised by “attacks, intimidation and stiff opposition to the will of the masses,” described the results announced by INEC as unacceptable.

Achonu, on his part, said he will challenge INEC’s declaration of Uzodimma in court. He described the actions of security agents as a rape on the country’s democracy, saying: “The security agencies DSS, police and military raped our democracy. It was like a coup by the security agencies. It was not the fault of INEC. They were scared. When you see the security agencies doing the bidding of the government in a state where they behead people like chickens what do you do?

“We are only waiting for INEC chairman to tell us why he didn’t stop the collation because you cannot have a collation when what you have on your results sheet is different from what you have on IReV. INEC told the whole world that BVAS will work and that BVAS will be used for accreditation. Seventy per cent of the voting was done without BVAS accreditation, yet the result was announced.”

The PDP candidate, Anyanwu, who called for the cancellation of the election, said INEC and the security agents failed in their constitutional responsibility to deliver credible elections to the people of the state.

But Governor Uzodimma, who spoke with some Imo stakeholders on the outcome of the election, said: “Our shared future is bright and I am committed to leading us to greater heights. I am humbled and honoured by your overwhelming support in yesterday’s (Saturday) election. Your trust in me to continue leading our dear state is both inspiring and deeply appreciated. Together, we have achieved a resounding victory and I am committed to delivering on the promises made during our campaign.”

In Kogi, Usman Ododo, also of the APC was declared winner. He polled 446,237 votes to defeat his closest rival, Murtala Ajaka of the Social Democratic Party (SDP), who scored 259,052, while Dino Melaye of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) polled 46,362 votes.

The State Returning Officer, Prof Johnson Urama, who is the Deputy Vice-Chancellor (Academics) of the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, declared the results of the election at 10:23pm last night.

INEC had earlier announced a shift in completion of the Kogi poll to Novembers 18 in response to reports that result sheets were completed before the commencement of voting in nine out of 10 wards in Ogori/Magongo Local Government Area.

In Bayelsa, where governorship election also held, collation of results is expected to resume today, following the suspension of the exercise last night by Prof. Faruq Kuta, who is the Vice Chancellor of the Federal University of Technology, Minna and the state Returning Officer for the election.

Results from six of the eight local government areas of the state – Kolokuma/Opokuma, Ogbia, Yenagoa, Sagbama, Nembe and Ekeremor have been collated. The remaining two local government areas are Brass and Southern Ijaw.

Governor Duoye Diri of the PDP and the immediate past Minister of State for Petroleum Resources and an ex-governor of the state, Timipre Sylva of the APC are the leading contenders in the contest.

And in a related development, INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, was yesterday urged to establish a joint, credible, transparent, effective, and broad-based investigation into allegations of electoral bribery and violence in the off-cycle governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states.

The call came from the Socio-Economic Rights and Accountability Project (SERAP) through a statement issued by its Deputy Director, Kolawole Oluwadare.

SERAP, which specifically called on the INEC Chairman to identify, arrest, name and shame suspected perpetrators and their sponsors of the grave human rights crimes, and ensure their effective prosecution, regardless of their political status or affiliations, also tasked the INEC boss to “disclose the spending details on the governorship elections in Kogi, Imo and Bayelsa states, including the specific amount spent to conduct voter and civic education and activities carried out in these states.”

Related