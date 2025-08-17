APC’s Rabi’u Garki Wins Jigawa Bye-Election

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has clinched victory in the Babura/Garki Federal Constituency bye-election held on Saturday, August 16, 2025, in Jigawa State.

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) Returning Officer, Professor Salihu Ibrahim, declared the final results on Sunday at the INEC collation centre located within the Babura office.

Announcing the outcome, Ibrahim said the APC candidate, Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki, emerged winner after polling 38,449 votes, defeating his closest rival, Isa Auwalu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who garnered 13,519 votes. The New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) came third with 2,931 votes.

READ ALSO:

He commended the peaceful conduct of the election, noting that the exercise was transparent, free, and fair, with all results accurately collated across polling units. He also praised security agencies for maintaining law and order throughout the election.

Observers described APC’s victory as a clear demonstration of the party’s grassroots support and resilience in the constituency, which had witnessed a highly competitive political atmosphere.

Ibrahim urged all political parties and supporters to accept the results in good faith, stressing the importance of unity for the development of the constituency.

“It is vital for all participants and supporters to respect the outcome and strive for unity moving forward,” he said.

The bye-election was conducted to fill the vacant House of Representatives seat left by the late representative of Babura/Garki Federal Constituency.

With this win, Mukhtar Rabi’u Garki is set to represent the constituency at the National Assembly, further strengthening APC’s presence in Jigawa politics.