APC’s Petition To NBA Confirmation Of Planned Intimidation, Harassment Of Our Leaders – LP

The Labour Party (LP) has said the petition submitted by the National Secretary of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ajibola Basiru, to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA) Legal Practitioners Disciplinary Committee, against its National Chairman Julius Abure and the spokesperson of the Obi-Datti Presidential Council Kenneth Okonkwo, is a confirmation of the alarm it earlier raised of planned persecution, intimidation, suppression and harassment of its leaders.

Abure had on Wednesday, said there was a plan to intimidate him and the LP presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi by the ruling party, in a bid to destabilise the LP.

National Publicity Secretary Obiora Ifoh, in a statement on Sunday, revealed that the APC has submitted a petition to the Nigeria Bar Association (NBA), requesting its disciplinary action against Abure and Okonkwo for their alleged comments against the Supreme Court judgement, which the party said, was negative and unacceptable.

The statement noted that every court judgement, “especially on political matters are subject to criticism and administrative review,” adding that “all authorities in Nigeria including the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria derived their strength and authority from the people.

“Therefore, all authority in Nigeria is subject to public opinion and oversight.”

It argued that the alleged statements were made at the heat of the moment, and were not delivered on their capacities as legal practitioners.

“They were purely political statements delivered in their capacities as the National Chairman of the Labour Party as well as as the spokesperson of the Obi Datti Presidential Council.

“Probably, the APC leadership had not been lectured to know that once a judgement is delivered, comments coming afterwards are no longer considered sub judice.

“Such judgements are critiqued and subjected to research and for further academic purposes.

“Several other Nigerians, including notable legal luminaries, have also expressed their opinions on the outcome of the Supreme Court judgement,” the party said.

The LP wondered why the APC should isolate its leaders for vilification, adding that “overstretching the matter has confirmed all the fears that we have earlier expressed that our party leadership will be facing unnecessary intimidation.”

According to Ifoh, the party was made aware of several other trump-up allegations against the LP leadership and called on “Nigerians to brace up for some of these anti-democratic actions that are beginning to ensue this early under this government.

“We have said that the government will be very dictatorial and if they succeed in vilifying political parties especially, the opposition leaders, it thus means that democracy will be seriously bruised and compromised.

“We also call on every democratic front in Nigeria to rise to this ugly and unfortunate development, and work towards protecting public opinion and human rights in Nigeria before they are fully compromised.”