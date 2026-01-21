APC’s Performance Responsible For Mass Defection – Ex-Minister

…granting amnesty to bandits is shameful, could embolden criminals

Former Minister of Communications and stalwart of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Chief Adebayo Shittu, has dismissed claims that Nigeria is drifting towards a one-party state, insisting that recent defections to the ruling party are driven by the performance and reform agenda of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu rather than coercion or intimidation.

Shittu stated this in an interview on ‘Frontline’, a current affairs programme on Eagle 102.5FM, Ilese Ijebu, monitored by New Telegraph on Wednesday, where he responded to concerns that the growing number of APC-controlled states and lawmakers may not necessarily translate into victory in the 2027 general elections.

According to him, politicians defecting to the ruling party are acting out of self-interest and political survival, particularly in response to internal crises within the opposition parties.

“We thank God in APC; we are making waves. People who are defecting are not doing so for the sake of defecting. It is an attraction to the performance of Mr President, to his courage and to his initiatives.

“From a much lower number, we now control about 28 states. The same thing is happening in the National Assembly. These are people who have won elections and control constituencies, and nobody is forcing them to come”.

While acknowledging the current economic hardship facing Nigerians, Shittu urged citizens to remain patient, describing the ongoing reforms as necessary sacrifices aimed at resetting the country after years of misgovernance.

“Things are hard; we are all feeling it, but we must make sacrifices for Nigeria to be reset. This is a work in progress, and it will continue to improve by the grace of God,” he added.

While responding to allegations by opposition figures that politicians are being coerced into joining the APC, a claim he described as very funny, Shittu argued that instability within the Peoples Democratic Party has made it unattractive to its own members.

“How would a governor remain in a party that cannot even stabilise its national executive and may not be able to nominate candidates by 2027?” he asked.

Dismissing a possible one-party state, the former Minister maintained that Nigeria’s democracy allows for multi-party participation, but noted that poor management of opposition parties is responsible for the current political imbalance.

He said, “Nobody desires a one-party state, but when parties mismanage themselves, people will move to where there is stability. That is simple arithmetic,” he said.

Speaking on the worrisome security challenge in the country, particularly the reported release of suspected bandits by the Katsina State Government under a peace arrangement, the legal practitioner described the amnesty move as “Shameful” and warned that such actions could embolden criminals.

“If you give amnesty to hundreds of criminals, you might as well open the prisons. It sends the wrong message,” he said.

Shittu revealed his political ambition, confirming that his interest in contesting the governorship in Oyo state is intact, describing himself as the most experienced aspirant within the party.

“My chances belong to God. I have been a legislator, commissioner and minister. These are experiences you cannot buy,” he said, outlining a proposed seven-point agenda that includes free education, free healthcare, employment creation and ICT development.