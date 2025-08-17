APC’s Jauro Wins Ganye Election In Adamawa

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared Misa Musa Jauro of the All Progressives Con-gress (APC) winner of the Ganye Constituency byeelection in Adamawa State.

According to the returning officer, Prof. Tukur Ahmed, the APC candidate polled 15,923 votes to defeat his closest rival, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate, who scored 15,794 votes, a slim margin of 129 votes. The closely contested election, held across 10 wards, was described as one of the most competitive in recent times, with APC and PDP recording split victories in different wards.