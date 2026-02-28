APC’s FCT Win Shows Tinubu’s Strong Leadership – Analyst

Professor Adams Agahiu, Director of the National Education Summit, has commended President Bola Tinubu and Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, for the All Progressives Congress (APC) success in the recent area council and bye-elections.

The university don, while speaking with our correspondent in Sokoto, attributed the party’s victory to President Tinubu‘s strong leadership and resilience.

Agahiu attributed the party’s victory to Tinubu’s strong leadership and resilience, saying the APC won chairmanship positions in Abaji, Kwali, AMAC, and Bwari Area Councils, despite “fierce campaigns of calumny” by opposition parties.

He recalls that the by-elections were held in Ahoada East II and Khana II (Rivers State), Kano Municipal, and Ungogo (Kano State).

He praised Wike’s achievements in the FCT, saying his performance had translated into political gains for the APC.

Agahiu also commended INEC and security agencies for ensuring peaceful elections, strengthening public confidence in Nigeria’s democracy.

The APC also won both State Assembly seats in Rivers State’s Ahoada East II and Khana II constituencies.