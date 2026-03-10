…APC’s Campaign’ll Be Very Different, Says Al-Makura

Former Nasarawa State Governor Umaru Tanko AlMakura has said the political strategy leading up to the 2027 general election will differ significantly from previous campaigns.

The Coordinator of the North Central Renewed Ambassador Initiative said the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) will focus on grassroots mobilisation and public enlightenment.

The representative of Nasarawa South in the Senate said this in Abuja while hosting the Independent Campaign Committee (ICC) Media Directorate led by Dr. Maria Olasehinde over the weekend.

According to him, the campaign framework being developed within the APC ahead of the 2027 election will rely on a more organised communication strategy aimed at explaining the government’s policies to Nigerians, while deepening grassroots engagement.

Responding to proposals from Olasehinde for a SWOT analysis and strategic input on enhancing President Bola Tinubu’s reelection campaign, Al-Makura emphasised the need for a structured communication strategy that explains government policies and engages citizens at the grassroots level.