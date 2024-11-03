APC’ll Sack Adeleke In 2026, Says  Ex-ADP Rep Candidate

Share

…Defects To APC With 10,000 Supporters

The ADP House of Representatives candidate for Iwo Federal Constituency in the 2023 elections, Alhaji Moshood Kamal Okunola, on Sunday, said that over 10,000 supporters defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

The public declaration held at Osogbo junction, Iwo had in attendance the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the party secretary, Hon. Kamoru Olabisi and all state executive members, Osun West party leaders and the IWO local government party chairman, Engr. Olaniyi Olasunkanmi.

Alhaji Moshood Kamal Okunola described his defection as the end of PDP, not only in Iwo but by extension in Osun State. He admonished the state ruling party not to waste the state resources in pursuing re-election in 2026, saying the party has grossly misused a golden opportunity to rewrite its history.

MKO condemned the Osun Government’s failure to expedite action on the rehabilitation of Iwo-Osogbo road. He noted the governor’s ineptitudes on his deliberate neglect of the road. He noted the many flying overs concentrated in Osogbo and massive road rehabilitation in Ede, the governor’s town, as the neglect of other cities is questionable.

He called on Osun residents most importantly the electorates to speak with their votes and sack the PDP from Abere.

“Today is historical in the political affairs of Osun State. We are here to commence a journey that will see to the end of ineptitude governance in Osun State. A journey of hope that will restore the core progressive values of the state”

“Many political parties have approached me but as a technocrat, I belong to the progressive family. The family blood is flowing in me. By 2026, we will sack Governor Ademola Adeleke and reclaim the Osun State Government House, Abere”

“The ruling PDP family have betrayed the trust IWO people bestowed on them. The party has turned itself to the government of preference. The many flying-over projects concentrated in Osogbo are misplaced priorities.

“The resources for one of those flyovers could have convincingly addressed the Iwo-Osogbo road. Go to Ede, the hometown of the governor with ongoing double-lane roads. They have shortchanged Iwo and treated us as a second fiddle”

“The Osun government is also frustrating the workability of local government autonomy which is an affront to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”.

Share

Please follow and like us: