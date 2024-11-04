APC’ll Sack Adeleke In 2026 –Ex-ADP Rep

Share

The ADP House of Representatives candidate for Iwo Federal Constituency in the 2023 general election, Alhaji Moshood Kamal Okunola, has defected to the All Progressives Congress (APC) with over 10, 000 supporters.

The public declaration held yesterday at Osogbo Junction, Iwo, had in attendance the state chairman of the All Progressives Congress, Hon. Sooko Tajudeen Lawal, the party’s Secretary, Hon. Kamoru Olabisi and all state executive members, Osun West party leaders and the IwO local government party chairman, Engr. Olaniyi Olasunkanmi.

Alhaji Moshood Kamal Okunola described his defection as the end of PDP, not only in Iwo, but by extension in Osun State. He admonished the state ruling party not to waste the state resources in pursuing re-election in 2026, saying the party has grossly misused a golden opportunity to rewrite their history.

Okunola condemned the Osun Government’s failure to expedite action on the rehabilitation of Iwo-Osogbo road. He noted the governor’s ‘ineptitude’ on his deliberate neglect of the road.

