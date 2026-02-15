APC’ll Rescue Osun From Drift, Adeleke’s Incompetence – Oyebamiji

The gubernatorial candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the forthcoming off-cycle election in Osun State, Munirudeen Bola Oyebamiji, has called on party leaders and stakeholders to unite in rescuing the state from what he described as maladministration, incompetence and economic uncertainty under the administration of Ademola Adeleke.

Oyebamiji made the call during a grand reception held for five defecting federal lawmakers from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), alongside thousands of their supporters, who formally joined the APC.

The event also featured an endorsement of President Bola Tinubu for a second term.

The defecting lawmakers include Francis Fadahunsi (Osun East Senatorial District), Olubiyi Fadeyi (Osun Central Senatorial District), Wole Oke (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), Omirin Olusanya (Ijesa North Federal Constituency), and Taofeek Ajilesoro (Ife Federal Constituency).

Addressing party members, Oyebamiji expressed optimism that the defection would strengthen the APC’s grassroots base and consolidate its chances in the 2026 governorship election and the 2027 general elections.

“My joy knows no bounds as we begin the countdown to the emergence of a truly people-oriented government in Osun, one that will represent the people and deliver equitable development across the length and breadth of our dear state,” he said.

He described the lawmakers’ decision to join the APC as courageous and timely, noting that their action demonstrated commitment to the collective good of the people.

“At a time when Osun is drifting dangerously toward economic uncertainty, administrative decline and persistent inefficiency, it has become imperative for well-meaning politicians and stakeholders to rise above partisan divides and unite under a common purpose to rescue and rebuild our state,” he stated.

Oyebamiji stressed that the task ahead transcends personal ambition and focuses on safeguarding the future of coming generations and restoring responsible governance.

He assured the defectors of inclusiveness within the party structure.

“The APC in Osun is one big family. No one will be excluded from the decision-making process; every voice will count and every contribution will be valued. Together, in unity and mutual respect, we shall secure victory and restore Osun to its rightful place as a beacon of good governance and sustainable development,” he added.

Earlier, the National Secretary of the APC, Ajibola Basiru, highlighted achievements of the Tinubu administration, noting improvements in national reserves and increased revenue allocation to states and local governments for development projects.

Basiru reiterated the party’s determination to win the August 8 governorship election in Osun and urged voters to support President Tinubu’s re-election bid, assuring the defectors of full cooperation within the party.

Speaking on behalf of the defecting lawmakers, Senator Fadahunsi pledged their commitment to mobilising support for the APC.

“We are proud to join the Progressives. By August 8, 2026, we will work tirelessly to ensure the election of Asiwaju Oyebamiji as governor, and in February 2027, the re-election of President Tinubu,” he said.