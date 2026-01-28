APC’ll Get 90% Votes In Sokoto, Says Ex-Rep Member

In a major political development in Sokoto State, the State Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Alhaji Isah Sadik Achida, has assured President Bola Tinubu that the party will secure about 90 percent of the votes in the state.

The assurance followed the defection of a former four-term member of the House of Representatives, Kabiru Marafan Achida, who led his supporters from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Receiving the defectors, Alhaji Isah Sadik Achida, described the development as a strong indication of the APC’s growing influence across Sokoto State, noting that the increasing wave of defections reflects public confidence in the party’s leadership and direction.

He further assured the people of the state that more developmental projects are underway under the administration of Governor Ahmed Aliyu, aimed at improving livelihoods and accelerating socio-economic growth.