APC@10: Be Patient With Tinubu To Unpack Renewed Hope Agenda

…Our leaders should stop rewarding political prostitution – Obono-Obla

In celebrating the All Progressives Congress (APC) 10th Anniversary, the national leadership of the party has asked Nigerians to be patient with the President, Bola Ahmed Tinubu to unpack the renewed hope agenda promised them.

The APC National Publicity Secretary, Mr. Felix Morka, who state this in a statement issued on Monday said the party was formed to rescue a sinking Nigeria.

According to him, there would have been nothing in Nigeria if APC didn’t come to power.

In his statement, he said, “On the occasion of the 10th Anniversary of our great Party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), we congratulate our members, stakeholders, and leaders on this important milestone. We salute the founding visionaries of our Party for their commitment to immanent progressive values and principles.

“APC was a child of the imperative to pull our nation from the brink where it hung precariously by the maladministration of the then-ruling Peoples Democratic Party (PDP). The historic merger of some political parties, notably, the Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC), and the All Nigeria Peoples Party (ANPP) paved the way for our Party’s founding.

“In remarkable strides, our Party has come a long way from its humble nascence and morphed into Africa’s largest political party of over 40 Million members through the enunciation of people-centered policies that have repositioned our country for holistic development in all areas of our national life.

“Significantly, in its first run, the Party defeated the then incumbent PDP in 2015 to clinch the Presidency of Nigeria, won control of the National Assembly, and the majority of the States of the Federation.

“This feat of success was repeated in the 2019 and 2023 general elections with a mandate to consolidate its leadership, expand good governance and extend the frontiers of economic and social development of our dear nation.

“As the Party celebrates this milestone, we applaud our compatriots for their invaluable support and resilience these past years as our government continues its determined effort to tackle poverty, insecurity, systemic corruption, and expand access to economic opportunities and improved living standards for all Nigerians. We urge for more understanding and patience as President Bola Ahmed Tinubu unpacks the Renewed Hope agenda of his administration towards greater peace, unity, security, and prosperity of our nation.”

Meanwhile, a former Presidential aide to former President Muhammadu Buhari and a founding member of APC, Okoi Obono-Obla has asked the leadership of the party to stop rewarding political prostitution and opportunism.

Obono-Obla in celebrating APC at 10, said, “Today the All Progressives Congress, APC is 10 years old.

“APC was registered as a political party on 31 July 2013.

“It was envisioned as a progressive and social democratic party premised on the ideals of constitutionalism, rule of law, internal party democracy, and transparency.

“As it marks its 10th anniversary, APC must return to the dreams of its founding Fathers.

“APC must adhere strictly to the provisions of its constitution and stop rewarding political prostitution, opportunism and lack of principles.”