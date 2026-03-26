On Wednesday, the All Progressives Congress (APC) strengthened its preparations for the 2027 general elections as party structures across the six geopolitical zones held congresses and reaffirmed support for President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a major development, the North-Central zone adopted President Tinubu as its sole candidate for the 2027 presidential election, while other zones pledged unity and commitment to deliver bloc votes for the ruling party.

At the zonal congress held in Lafia, Nasarawa State, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, led stakeholders from the North Central region to endorse Tinubu for a second term.

At the meeting, Akume moved a motion for endorsement of Tinubu, which was seconded by Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State, before being adopted by governors, ministers and party leaders present at the congress.

Akume described the North-Central as the “glue” that binds Nigeria and expressed confidence that the zone would deliver substantial votes for the party in 2027.

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He, however, cautioned party members against complacency, urging them to intensify grassroots mobilisation ahead of the next election cycle.

Governor Sule, while supporting the motion, linked ongoing development projects in states to reforms introduced by the Tinubu administration, noting that some state governments were now able to execute projects without borrowing.

Meanwhile, in Lagos, the South-West chapter of the APC re-elected Isaacs Kekemeke as Zonal Chairman during a congress held at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena.

The election was conducted through consensus, with 3,188 delegates in attendance, while other members of the zonal executive committee also emerged by affirmation.

Speaking after his re-election, Kekemeke pledged to strengthen the party’s structures and ensure electoral victories across the region.

“Our duty as Southwest is to make sure we give overwhelming victory and support to our President,” he said.

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State described the congress as peaceful and credible, noting that the exercise demonstrated unity within the South-West chapter of the party.

He urged the newly elected executives to focus on building a stronger political structure capable of securing victory for the party in future elections.

While in Enugu, the South-East APC also adopted a consensus arrangement, re-electing Ijeoma Arodiogbu as National Vice Chairman for the zone.

Deputy Speaker of the House of Representatives, Benjamin Kalu, said the consensus decision reflected the collective will of party leaders and members in the region.

Governor Peter Mbah of Enugu State described the development as evidence of the party’s growing presence in the South-East.

“This is a testament to the fact that APC is firmly rooted in the South-East,” he said, while urging party members to remain united ahead of the national convention.

Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo State also said the consensus process was consistent with the party’s constitution and reflected internal cohesion.

In Asaba, Delta State, the South-South zone re-elected Victor Giadom as National Vice Chairman through consensus.

Speaking at the congress, Senate President Godswill Akpabio conveyed President Tinubu’s goodwill and commended the region for strengthening its political alignment with the APC.

Akpabio noted that the South-South had moved from a limited presence in the party to becoming a major political bloc with increasing support from governors and stakeholders.

He urged party members to work towards making the South-South the highest vote-delivering region for the APC in the 2027 elections.

Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta State also called for stronger grassroots mobilisation and unity among party members to consolidate the party’s influence in the region.

In Gombe State, the North-East chapter of the APC also adopted a consensus process to elect its zonal leaders during its congress.

Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State described the congress as a constitutional exercise aimed at strengthening the party’s internal leadership structure.

He said the process was conducted in line with the party’s guidelines and reaffirmed the APC’s commitment to democratic principles.

The congress attracted governors, lawmakers and party stakeholders from across the region, highlighting the strategic importance of the North-East in the party’s electoral calculations ahead of the 2027 general elections.