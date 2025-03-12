APC Youths Pledge Support For Gov AbdulRazaq

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) youths in the Kwara Central Senatorial District have pledged their unflinching support to Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq for his giant strides at improving the socio-economic livelihoods of citizens in the State.

The State Commissioner for Youths Development, Ndanusa Usman Shehu, while receiving the youths in his office, reiterated the administration’s commitment to youth empowerment and development, adding that “the administration of Governor AbdulRazaq has never wavered in fulfilling its duty to the youths, while government still has a lot more to offer to them and the entire citizenry.”

Ndanusa encouraged the youths to participate in political processes and support government initiatives aimed at their growth and development.

He highlighted Governor AbdulRazaq’s commitment to youth empowerment, recognising its crucial role in driving economic growth and leading the state’s future, while also noting that the government has invested hugely in their development by providing initiatives for young people to showcase their potential and prepare them for future challenges.

While speaking, the Coordinator of the youths in Kwara Central, who is also the Adewole Youth Leader, Adewole ward, Moshood Oluwanishola Salman, reaffirmed their support for the Governor, commending his administration’s developmental initiatives across the State.

He praised the Governor’s efforts in areas like infrastructure, social investment programmes, health, education and governance, and urged for continued support for the administration to ensure sustained progress.

The meeting concluded with a formal vote of confidence in Governor AbdulRazaq’s leadership, with the youth leaders reaffirming their loyalty and dedication to the success of the APC in Kwara State.

Present at the meeting were the former Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Matters, Adebayo Mohammed Salahudeen and Director of Youths, Abdulsalam Akeem, among others.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

