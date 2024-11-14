APC Youths Condemn Anti-Matawale Protest

Share

The Zamfara APC Youth Integrity Network (ZAYIN) yesterday condemned the protest against the Minister of State for Defence Bello Matawalle in Abuja on Tuesday.

According to the group, it was aimed at distracting the fight against terrorism and banditry in the North. In a statement, President Idris Ibrahim said the protest against Matawalle at the headquarters of the Department of State Security (DSS) in Abuja was organised by a group that has no root in Zamfara State.

He said: “Anyone who was around the venue (for the protest) would testify that the buses used to ferry the hired protesters to the DSS headquarters were Zamfara State government official vehicles in the Liaison office in Abuja and normally used to commute Zamfara State pilgrims.

“We are calling on the DSS, the police and other security agencies to quickly investigate this group called APC Akida Forum –now their leaders, their office, their bank account, if any and their communications with the PDP government and Zamfara Governor, and then Nigerians would know the real enemies of the country.

“Tuesday’s unfortunate outing in Abuja was a futile effort by mischievous elements and enemies of the Federal Government and Zamfara people.”

