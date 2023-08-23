APC Youths Call For More Inclusion In Tinubu’s Administration

The Youths Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has called on President Bola Tinubu to keep his promise to give youth inclusion a high priority in his administration by providing them with opportunity to succeed in government.

The youths under the auspices of the Forum of APC Youth Leaders made the call in a statement issued in Akure, Ondo State, in a letter addressed to the President.

The youths, however, applauded President Tinubu for his youth-friendly policies thus far and in the discharge of his duties as the President of the country.

In a letter signed by the by the 36 young leaders from all 36 of the federation’s states as well as Abuja and titled,”Clarion call for a purposeful minister of youth that is fit for the job,” the APC youth urged President Tinubu to provide young people greater opportunities to work for him.

Speaker further, they stressed the importance of creating a solid foundation for the next generation and keeping the promises made to them, particularly when it comes to giving them key roles in the Tinubu administration.

“The Forum of Youth Leaders of the All Progressives Congress, comprising the 36 states and the FCT, wishes to commend the current administration led by His Excellency, Bola Amed Tinubu, President and Commander in Chief of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, for being youth-friendly in the discharge of his duties as President of the country, particularly his youth-friendly policies so far,” the letter reads in part.

“Doubtless, Mr. President has demonstrated his unmatched love for the youth demography by reserving the Ministry of Youth for this important constituency.

“The forum, having observed that the strength and success of this administration depends largely on the viability of the youth ministry, is requesting for a careful consideration of the personality of the would be Minister of Youth to be in tandem with the peculiar character of the youths, in terms of ability to network with the segment and the contribution of the youth ministry to ease youth agitation across the country”

The youths encouraged President Tinubu to give the APC’s youth leaders a voice in selecting the next minister of young people. Additionally, the group distances itself from a supposed statement that was reportedly approved by the zonal youth leaders.

“We make bold to say that whatever suggestion is contained in the said release does not represent the desire of the majority of the progressive youths across the country.

“While we thank you for the privilege and confidence so far extended to the youth constituency, it is our prayers that you consider our appeal on this very important matter. We wish you continued greatness and success in the service of our beloved fatherland” they stated