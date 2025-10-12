APC Youth Wing Welcomes Zamfara Assembly Candidate

…Lauds Matawalle’s Unparalleled Political Genius

The All Progressives Congress (APC) National Youth Wing has welcomed Hon. Muhammad Lawal Kuryar Madaro, the former People’s Democratic Party (PDP) candidate for the Kaura Namoda South State House of Assembly, following his defection to the party.

The Youth Wing said the development signals a growing wave of support for the APC under the visionary leadership of Dr Bello Matawalle, the Minister of State for Defence.

In a statement signed by Comrade Danjuma Nuhu, the APC National Youth Wing celebrated Kurya’s move as a bold embrace of progress and an unequivocal rejection of Governor Dauda Lawal’s catastrophic administration.

Kurya’s defection follows his crushing defeat in the August supplementary election, where the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) declared APC’s Kamilu Sa’idu the rightful winner of the Kaura Namoda South constituency.

Returning Officer Lawal Sa’adu from the Federal University Gusau confirmed Sa’idu’s triumph, securing 1,181 votes against Kurya’s meagre 194 in the runoff.

Across the constituency, APC amassed a commanding 8,182 votes, dwarfing PDP’s 5,544, despite Governor Lawal’s reported deployment of a multi-billion naira war chest to salvage Kurya’s campaign.

Comrade Danjuma Nuhu hailed Matawalle as a political colossus whose strategic brilliance and unrelenting dedication to Zamfara’s security and prosperity have redefined the state’s future.

“Dr Bello Matawalle is a rare gem, a leader whose political dexterity and foresight have elevated him to a towering figure in Nigerian politics.

“As Minister of State for Defence, he has spearheaded relentless efforts to curb banditry, bringing renewed hope to Zamfara’s beleaguered communities.

“His ability to unite diverse groups and inspire defections like Kurya attests to his magnetic leadership and unyielding commitment to progress,” Nuhu declared.

Matawalle’s policies, he added, have laid a foundation for peace and development, positioning him as the architect of Zamfara’s renaissance.

In sharp contrast, Nuhu blasted Governor Dauda Lawal, branding his administration a monumental disaster that has plunged Zamfara into deeper chaos.

“Governor Lawal’s tenure is a masterclass in failure. His reckless squandering of billions on futile political campaigns, like Kurya’s, could not mask his administration’s incompetence.

“From escalating insecurity to crumbling infrastructure and economic neglect, Lawal has betrayed the trust of Zamfarans.

“His obsession with political vendettas over governance has left the state in ruins,” Nuhu asserted.

The APC National Youth Wing extended an open invitation to other PDP members disillusioned by Lawal’s ineptitude to join the APC’s progressive fold.

“We call on all well-meaning PDP members ready to walk away from the governor’s sinking ship to embrace the APC, where Matawalle’s leadership offers a clear path to stability and growth,” Nuhu said.

Kurya’s defection, seen as a harbinger of further realignments, signals a shifting tide in Zamfara’s polarised landscape.