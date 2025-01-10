APC Youth League Appoints New Director Of Diaspora Mobilisation

Share

In a move to strengthen its presence across the globe, the APC Youth League has appointed Comrade Adebayo Oketooto as the new Director of Diaspora Mobilization for North America.

The appointment was announced in a letter signed by the National President of the APC Youth League, Comrade Olamide Lawal, in Abuja.

According to the letter which was made available to the newsmen, the new appointee was chosen due to his “dedication, hardwork, commitment, and loyalty” to the party and the league’s mission and objectives.

As Director of Diaspora Mobilization, he would be responsible for coordinating the league’s structure in the entire North America, ensuring its effectiveness, and mobilizing support for the success of our great party, APC especially in general elections.

“We believe that the skills and wealth of experience of Comrade Oketooto will assist him greatly to succeed in this new assignment,” said Comrade Lawal.

“We expect him to work closely with other members of the group to achieve our goals and objectives, and his contributions would be valuable to the success of our group.” He stated.

The appointment is part of the party’s efforts to mobilize support from Nigerians living abroad, particularly in North America. The APC Youth League has been actively engaging with diaspora communities to promote the party’s ideals and policies.

As the new Director of Diaspora Mobilization, the appointee will play a crucial role in coordinating the league’s activities in North America and ensuring that members are loyal and committed to the party’s success. The appointment is a significant development for the APC Youth League, and it is expected to boost the party’s chances in future elections.

The APC Youth League has been actively involved in mobilizing support for the party’s candidates in recent elections with the just concluded election in Edo state won by the APC , as the most recent example.

The appointment of the new Director of Diaspora Mobilization for North America is a clear indication of the group’s commitment to engaging with diaspora communities and promoting its ideals and policies.

With this new appointment, the APC Youth League seems poised to make a significant impact in the party’s future electoral successes.

