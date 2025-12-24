APC: Yilwatda Appoints Aides To Strengthen Party Administration

The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) , Prof Nentawe Yilwatda, has approved the appointment of special advisers, advisers and senior special assistants to strengthen the administrative and strategic capacity of the party.

The appointments, according to a statement by the Special Adviser to the APC National Chairman on Media and Communication, Mr. Abimbola Toki, are part of ongoing efforts to enhance effective coordination, policy formulation, and stakeholder engagement within the party’s national secretariat. The statement also stated that the newly-appointed aides are expected to bring their wealth of experience and professionalism to bear in supporting the Yilwatda in the discharge of his duties.

The special advisers are Senator Danladi Sankara (Political Matters), Hon. Daniel Oritsegbubemi (National Assembly Matters) and Dr. Sorochi Longdet (Research, Strategy and Planning). The advisers are Jibrin Suraj (Community Engagement), Paul Domsing (Special Duties), Suleiman Bukari (Intelligence Coordination) and Prof. Taiwo Balofin (Honorary Adviser on Diaspora Coordination and Mobilisation).