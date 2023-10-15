APC Worried About Me In Kogi –Dino Melaye

Senator Dino Melaye is the governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the November election in Kogi State. In this interview on Arise Television, he examines governance in the state in the last few years and explains his programmes if elected. BIYI ADEGOROYE reports

What are your chances in the Kogi State election with the incumbent All Progressives Congress (APC) government looking to hold on to power, and you of the PDP and other parties wrestling one another to the ground?

I will start by saying that right now, the Satanic manifestation of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kogi State is unimaginable. And I will tell you for free that their panic button has been activated, they are so afraid. There is a policy summersault. There are instantaneous pronouncements that make no sense. For example, a few days ago, the governor woke up and announced the upgrade of over 300 traditional rulers, and a number of very unpopular decisions out of planning. These very decisions show that there is a problem.

But one thing I want to assure Kogites is that no matter what APC wants to do this time, PDP will defend its votes. We will stand by our people, we will also defend our people, because we will not allow what happened in 2019 election where a woman was burnt alive in her house, where my nephew was shot dead within the perimeter of my compound, where 11 people were murdered, where helicopters sprayed bullets on innocent people on the day of election, to repeat itself this year.

I will say that sounds absolutely horrific. There is a lot of shock. We had someone from the SDP saying that candidates of other parties in the election are regularly attacked. Is the PDP also having such experience?

The APC generally is about violence, but the truth of the matter is that they carry out their attacks here and there, but we are waiting for them.

When you said you are ‘waiting for them,’ what do you mean?

What we are saying is that we have not been physically attacked by any of the APC thugs yet, but we are saying that we do not promote what happens in the other party, and that there is no difference between the SPD and APC because both are from the same stock, having been the same up to few weeks ago. I think it is infighting within the APC.

You said they have their thugs and you have yours as well…

We don’t relate with thugs; we are decent people; PDP is a decent party; Dino Melaye is a decent man. I don’t believe in thuggery, I don’t believe in violence, but we will defend ourselves.

Will it be right to say that Kogi State is tense today, as the candidates press on to election in November?

We are not just being tense; it has always been part of our lives since this government came into power over seven years ago. I mean I survived four assassination attempts. I have had many court cases. If you look at cases of Federal Government Versus Dino Melaye, there are 12 court cases. I have been attacked several times in the state, so it is not something new. It is in their DNA and modus operandi to be violent.

So, what keeps you coming back?

What keeps me coming back is that I have a God who never fails. I serve a God who is my Deliverer, my Protector and Sustainer.

But you have a very thick political ambition…

It is not about political ambition, but rather a Big God who is always there for me. I have conquered fear. I fear no soul, I only respect them. I have a God who defends because He who is in me is greater than both Yahaya Bello and the APC. And I want to tell you that because of my passion to develop Kogi State and because of my passion to build a new Kogi State, because of my passion to stop the suffering of Kogi civil servants, who have not been paid their salaries, while a few who have been paid only got half salaries.

Kogi State is the only one in Nigeria where a permanent secretary goes to work on motorcycle; where a Level 16 official is receiving N20,000 salary. I mean we can- not allow that to happen. We must come out and defend the people. And what we are doing now is trying to restore, trying to rebuild what has been ruined by this government.

What sort of change are you trying to bring to convince them in order to end the rule of the APC in the state that you said is such a threat?

The changes are quite enormous. First, I told you that unification is very important for us to move forward. I talked about the economy. Today we have a government without governance. There is no governance in the state. The people are living in fear. They are living in times of persecution, we need to restore the confidence of people in governance and we are going to do that by making sure that we treat every Kogite like a customer, because a customer is always right. They will be treated with dignity, some level of decorum.

We are going to make sure that that is restored in Kogi State. We are going to fight insecurity, because we are not going to promote thugs. We are not going to distribute guns, rather we are going to tame those who are responsible for violence in the state. Then our education is in shambles. As I speak with you there is no functioning primary schools in the length and breadth of Kogi State. There are no teachers. The local government workers are not being paid. Those being paid are getting 20 or 30 percent of their salaries.

Corruption is at the highest level in the history of our state. This is what we are coming to ameliorate, what we are coming to correct. We are coming back to give dignity to humanity in Kogi State. As I speak today, the Kogi State Univer- sity, in one day, myopically, the government sacked 120 lecturers, including professors in one day. These are people who became professors at UNN, UI, Ahmadu Bello University, UNILAG, and all first- generation universities in this country. They were screened and discharged in one day.

There is no fully equipped university around the world, rather they only employ according to needs and available resources. But in one day, you sacked 120 lecturers and professors for frivolous reasons. You sacked thousands of workers in the state and started paying the rest, for all that I am assuring Kogites that this is coming to an end.

What are you going to do?

You have spoken about workers who were sacked, illtreated and denied justice. What are you going to do? Already, as I speak, we have launched a website just three days ago and that is www.senatordinomelaye.org. If you get in there you will see Justice for Kogi Workers, where every worker, every civil servant that is sacked in Kogi State can fill a form and in two days, over 300 people have already visited the site and filled the form and made their complaints.

We are going to look at this, and by the grace of God, we are going to reabsorb them back to office because they were not lawfully discharged in the first place. But above all, as I speak to you today, there is nothing the government is doing to move the economy. Kogi State is not a commercial state. It is a civil servant state. So, what we are going to do is that we have in our policy programmes that will help to pull us out of the woods. We are going to improve the IGR of Kogi State without taxing poverty.

How are you going to do that?

We are going to do this because we have over two dozens of mineral resources in commercial quantities in the state. Only one has been tapped- limestone. We are not going to allow that to happen. We are not going to allow that to continue, rather there would be exploration of those mineral resources to the advantage of the people. You also recall that Kogi State is an oil producing state, but as I speak to you, nothing has been done, because we have a myopic government.

We are going to explore that. Then apart from Ekiti State we have the highest number of professors in this country. We are going to tap into that intellectual resource and commercialise it to develop the state. In the area of tourism, we are not just the Confluence State, we are surrounded by diverse opportunities for tourism. Kogi State is a gateway to 12 states in the country.

No other state has that. Our proximity to Abuja is another added advantage. The water that surrounds us is a major resource. Today if you go to Miami, you can have a marine cruise of about four hours 15 minutes, that is the longest cruise, the Miami Beach in the United States. You pay some dollars to go on such a cruise. If you go to Dubai, you pay about 500 Duran for such a cruise. Do you know that from Lokoja to Onitsha, it is an eight-hour cruise.

All I need to do is to do a one-year advert on CNN, Arise and other media houses to say the longest marine cruise in the world is in Lokoja, Nigeria, and you will be shocked that once we provide the facilities and enabling environment, Lokoja will become a tourist attraction to everybody in the world. The next question would be where do I get the funding? I am going to tell you that there are loose funds all over the world and only those who know will be able to access it.

I want to tell you that Dino Melaye is a global citizen. I have the contacts to make sure that we develop this maritime movement. We also have what is called the longest Plateau in sub- Saharan Africa. It is called the Malpati. It is going to be developed with Cable Cars facilities that will attract the whole world to Lokoja. Remember that Lokoja is a colonial city, one that was the capital of this country. So, we have more than enough to drive tourism and make money for the development of the state.