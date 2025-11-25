APC Women Protest In Jos, Reject Moves To Woo Mutfwang Into Party

The Plateau State Women Wing of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Tuesday staged a protest in Jos, rejecting any attempts to bring Governor Caleb Mutfwang into the party.

The demonstrators described such efforts as unacceptable and contrary to the principles of the ruling party.

Led by Mrs. Elizabeth Yakzan, the women protested at the Secretariat Junction flyover in Jos, warning individuals allegedly working behind the scenes to persuade the governor to defect from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC.

Yakzan recalled that Governor Mutfwang had publicly vowed never to join the APC and had previously referred to the party as an “evil political party.” She said the governor’s past remarks and leadership record make him unfit for membership in the APC.

“We do not want Governor Mutfwang in APC. Let it be clearly understood that we, in the All Progressives Congress, especially the women wing, do not want him in our party,” Yakzan stated.

She accused the governor of promoting division, vendetta politics, and sentiment-based governance, traits fundamentally at odds with the APC’s values of unity, progress, and structured leadership.

Yakzan stressed that the APC is not a refuge for politicians seeking to escape crises in their own parties. “APC is not a political safe haven for leaders who have failed to stabilize their own party. APC is not a dumping ground for politicians running from the crises they created,” she declared.

The women also cited the governor’s alleged disengagement of thousands of Plateau youths employed by former Governor Simon Lalong as another reason to reject him.

Allowing Mutfwang into the APC, they argued, could undermine the cohesion and discipline championed by the party’s national chairman, Professor Nentawe Yilwatda.

“We do not want division, indiscipline, or sabotage of the efforts our national chairman has put into making this great party an envy of every right-thinking Nigerian,” Yakzan added.

The APC women reaffirmed the party’s identity as one built on structure, strategy, and national integration, rather than sentiment or political conflict.

They also urged the Plateau State APC Women Leader, Barr. Alice Dimlong, to formally convey their position to Nigeria’s First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu.