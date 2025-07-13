APC Wins All Chairmanship Seats In Lagos LG Polls

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has claimed a clean sweep in the recently concluded Lagos State Local Government elections, securing all declared chairmanship seats across the 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas (LCDAs), according to results released by the Lagos State Independent Electoral Commission (LASIEC).

Notable Winners: Ajeromi‑Ifelodun LGA: Hon. Olamilekan Olu Akindipe (Lampholder), Alimosho LGA: Akinpelu Ibrahim Johnson, Kosofe LGA: Barr. Moyosore Adedoyin Ogunlewe, Mushin LGA: Hon. Haruna Olatunbosun Aruwe, Further victories included Oshodi‑Isolo, Ojo, Ikorodu, Surulere, Agege, Lagos Island, Ifako‑Ijaiye, Amuwo‑Odofin, Lagos Mainland, and key LCDAs such as Igando‑Ikotun, Yaba, Eti‑Osa East, Apapa Iganmu, Epe, and Lekki.

Full list of winners available upon LASIEC confirmation.

The elections, held on July 12, experienced low voter turnout, but proceeded peacefully and orderly, with enhanced security measures at polling stations .

While the APC confidently celebrated its victories, opposition voices particularly from the PDP, Labour Party, and the SDP have raised allegations of irregularities, including ballot manipulation and restricted participation

With chairmanship results completed, the next phase will involve the collation and announcement of councillorship election outcomes.

Observers and stakeholders await LASIEC’s full report and the resolution of any electoral disputes.