APC Wins Akoko Northeast/Northwest Bye-Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has declared the candidate of All Progressives Congress (APC), Ifeoluwa Ehindero as the winner of the Akoko Northeast/Northwest federal constituency of Ondo State.

Ehindero defeated the candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Olalekan Bada to emerge as the winner of the election to replace Hon Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo who was appointed as Minister of Interior by President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The seat became vacant following the appointment of Tunji-Ojo as the Minister of Interior shortly after he had won reelection as a member of the House of Representatives.

Declaring the results, the INEC Returning Officer, Prof. Johnson Fasinmirin of the Federal University of Technology, Akure, (FUTA) said the APC candidate polled thirty-five thousand, five hundred and four votes to defeat his closest rival, Mr Bada Olalekan of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP with fifteen thousand, three hundred and twenty-eight.