APC Win 13 LGs, Councillorship Seats In Nasarawa

Share

The All Progressive Congress (APC) in Nasarawa State has won all the 13 chairmanship and majority of the Councillorship positions in the just conluded Saturday Local Government elections in the state.

Nine political parties had contested the elections amid boycutt from the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) siting lack of confidence in the exercise.

Declaring the result amid tight security at the head -quarters of the Nasarawa State Independent Electoral Commission (NASIE) in Lafia, the Chairman, Ayuba Usman Wandai, said the chairmanship candidates of the APC won the majority votes cast during the election.

He further announced that the party won the majority of the councillorship seats in the electoral wards in the state. While describing the election as free, fair and credible, the NASIEC boss commended the people of the state for the peaceful conduct during the election.

The chairman also lauded critical stakeholders, security, observer groups and the media for for their various contribution towards the success of the election.

In a related development, Governor Sule will swear in the newly elected council chairmen today, at the Government House in Lafia. A statement issued by the Secretary to the Government of Nasarawa State, Muhammad Ubandoma Aliyu, yesterday, said: “Governor Sule will perform the swearing in ceremony by 8.30 am on Monday at the late Aliyu Akwe Doma Banquet Hall in Government House Lafia.”

Share

Please follow and like us: