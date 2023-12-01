APC Will Take Over South-South In Next Elections – Akpabio

President of the Senate, Godswill Akpabio, on Friday, vowed that the All Progressives Party ( APC ) would overrun other political parties in the South-South geo-political zone in future elections, beginning from Edo 2024.

Akpabio made the declaration when he hosted members of the National Executives of the party from the South-South region at the National Assembly, Abuja.

He said that going by the outcome of the general election and the performance of the party in the zone, a lot more successes could be achieved there.

” We are steadily moving on, Cross Rivers State is 100% APC. Here and there some people will emerge either in the Senate or the reps and the House of Assembly but in the governorship and government of the State is totally APC.

“Akwa Ibom has the Senate President, so for you have members of the House of Representatives it shows that things are about to happen.

“For you to have won the presidential election in Rivers State where the Zonal chairman comes from means things are beginning to happen and even winning in 2019 the Bayelsa State except for technical issues in the court clearly show that APC has come to stay in the entire South.

“In Edo State, the APC governor took government house into another party and so the election is coming next year, as will expect the chairman to double his effort with all of us included in the campaign and ensure we get back what belongs to us.

Win up to NGN50,000 when you register on BetBaba.

Get a chance to win $50 when you register on BetBaba.

Enjoy unbeatable 150% WELCOME BONUS only on BetBaba.

On BetBaba, Na you be boss! Click here

” Your visit is timely and I believe strongly that working together with you APC can only be stronger in the South-South Region and win the zone “, he said.

The National Vice Chairman, South South, Victor Giadom led the APC delegation.