A former Governorship Candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in Bayelsa State, Udengs Eradiri has said that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC), will take over the state in 2027.

Eradiri who made this remark said that the state Governor, Douye Diri, was working to hand over Bayelsa to the All Progressives Congress (APC) in 2027.

Speaking in Yenagoa during a radio programme, Eradiri, a chieftain of the APC, advised members of his party to collaborate with Diri insisting that the governor had an understanding with the APC.

He alleged that there was an alliance between Diri and the APC-led Federal Government and that the agreement was that Diri would work for an APC candidate in 2027 after his second term.

Eradiri claimed that the whole essence of the agreement was for the general development of Bayelsa and not for the governor’s selfish interest.

Eradiri, a former President of the Ijaw Youths Council (IYC) Worldwide appealed to members of the APC to respect the pact and stop antagonizing the Diri-led administration.

Eradiri, a former Commissioner for Youths and later Environment, said Diri’s foresight to partner the President Tinubu-led APC Federal government was commendable.

He said the partnership was already yielding visible results across the state, especially in the Agge Road and Deep Sea Port, Nembe-Brass Road amongst others.

He said: “Governor Diri is in a political pact with us in APC to collaborate to develop the state and in return, he will hand over the state to the APC in 2027.

“Diri is working with us in APC and we are happy with his massive road projects to connect rural and riverside communities to the state capital.

“These road and infrastructural projects currently ongoing will help us to focus on other areas when APC takes over in 2027”

“I call on APC members in the state to stop throwing stones and casting aspersions on the Diri-led government. Bayelsa has moved away from playing opposition and is now in alliance with APC at the centre.”

“APC members in Bayelsa should respect Governor Diri. He is working already with the APC-led Federal Government to hand over to APC in 2027, that is if he does not join us before then.”

