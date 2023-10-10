APC Will Rule Benue For Years – Alia

The Benue State Governor, Hyacinth Alia on Tuesday declared that his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) has come to stay as a ruling party in the state and shall rule the state for a long time.

The governor made the declaration while addressing an expanded Exco meeting of the party in Makurdi, the state capital.

Represented by his Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Paul Biam, the governor and leader of the party in the state, is poised to do everything necessary to ensure the party and people of the state enjoy the benefits of the hard work they had put in place which led to his emergence as the governor.

He also called for more synergy between the government and the party leadership to enable his administration to deliver the yearnings and aspirations of the masses.

He reiterated his desire to lead APC to victory all the time.

Chairman of the party in the state, Austin Agada, pledged the readiness of the party to support the efforts of the governor aimed at moving the state to greatness.