APC Will Bounce Back In Kano – DSP

…Felicitates IBB at 82

The Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Barau Jibrin, has expressed optimism that the All Progressives Congress (APC) would bounce back in Kano State, appealing to stakeholders of the party in the state to be united.

Hosting Local Government Vice Chairmen under the umbrella of the Association of Local Government Vice Chairmen (ALGOVC), Kano State Chapter, at the National Assembly, Senator Barau said with prayers and unity, the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to the APC.

APC is challenging the declaration of Abba Yusuf of the NNPP as the winner of the governorship election conducted on March 18 in Kano State at the Election Petition Tribunal.

‘’We are praying and hopeful that the outcome of the tribunal will be favourable to us. Everything is in God’s hands. Let us be united and work together. By God’s grace, it’s a matter of time, we will bounce back in Kano State.

‘’As it is now, we are in the opposition and as such there are a lot of expectations from us. We should be united and work together in the interest of our party,’’ he said.

Commending the Local Government Vice Chairmen for their visit, Senator Barau said he would continue to work with them to improve the standard of living of the people at the grassroots.

‘’The local government is very essential. We will continue to work with you to address the challenges facing our people. We are proud of you. Let us continue to work together,’’ he said.

Earlier, the Chairman of the association, Alhaji Yakubu Musa Naira, said they were at the National Assembly to congratulate Senator Barau on his emergence as the Deputy President of the Senate.

In another development, the Deputy Senate President, extolled the virtues of former Military President, General Ibrahim Badamasi Babangida (IBB) on the occasion of his 82nd birthday.

Babangida, who was born in Minna, Niger State on August 17, 1941, served as the country’s Military President from August 27, 1985, to August 26, 1993.

Barau in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Ismail Mudashir, said the former military leader played a significant role in the advancement of the country’s infrastructure.

“He is one of our elder statesmen who contributed immensely in fast-tracking the development of our beloved country. On the occasion of his 82nd birthday, I pray Allah SWT to grant him good health and strength for us to continue to draw from his wealth of knowledge, wisdom and experience,” the lawmaker said.

