APC: Why We Stop Sales Of Guber Forms For Edo Poll

…We’re determined to take Edo back – Oshiomhole

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has given reasons why it stopped the sales of Expression of Interest and Nomination forms of the party’s ticket for the Edo State governorship election slated for September.

The party also said that the ticket of the party would not be zoned to any Senatorial District.

Meanwhile, the former governor of the State and a Chieftain of the party, Senator Adams Oshiomhole has said that the party was poised to take over the state from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Oshiomhole addressing a meeting of the Edo State APC stakeholders with the APC National Working Committee (NWC) on Monday night at the party National Secretariat in Abuja said “Democracy based on popular participation might be more difficult but cannot be faulted.

“It allows us to build consensus. It allows us to have conflict and in the end, provided we understand that the majority will have their way while the minority has their say.

“We are particularly determined, as you can see everybody here has a robust past and even present. We are determined to reclaim Edo State. I used the word reclaim because Edo is ours. We lost it due to several factors some of which were caused by some APC elements.

“Nobody needs to lecture Mr Chairman on this because even as a governor of Kano state you offered to lead the last campaign and even relocated. Almost all the Kano state executive council relocated to Benin for days just to ensure that we the last governorship election that we won it, but unfortunately not everybody believes in party participation to the extent that you did.”

The APC Deputy National Publicity Secretary, Duro Meseko briefing journalists on the outcome of the meeting said they decided to halt the sales of governorship forms for Edo State to avert crisis.

According to him, the number of people that have indicated interest is 29 and only one person had purchased forms before the stakeholder’s meeting

Meseko, who was accompanied by the Edo State Publicity Secretary of the party, Peter Uwadie Igbinigie, said that the NWC on Monday night, summoned all the 29 aspirants, as well as some Edo state APC stakeholders, following concerns over the rising number so as to agree on a common interest of the party to reduce the number ahead of the party’s primary election.

He also disclosed that the party has settled for a direct primary method to give all party members the opportunity to be part of the selection process, adding that the meeting which was also attended by other stakeholders of the APC in Edo state agreed on so many other measures that would reduce the cases of litigations by aggrieved aspirants after the primary election.

“As preparations towards a hitch-free Governorship Primary Election in Edo State intensifies, the National Working Committee (NWC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC) held a consultative meeting with stakeholders of the Party from the state on Monday, 15th January 2024 and resolved as follows:

“That after due consultations with Edo State APC stakeholders, the NWC has approved Direct Primaries as the mode of election to be used to produce the Governorship candidate of the Party for the state.

“In view of the large numbers of aspirants jostling for the Party’s ticket in Edo State, the NWC urged the stakeholders to unite in trimming the number of aspirants.”

Meseko further explained that; “NWC urged all the Governorship aspirants to exhibit Party discipline and patriotism by shunning the attitude of running to the Courts at every opportunity instead of exploring internal dispute resolution mechanisms, especially after Party Primaries.

“It was resolved that for the smooth running of the Party, all members should ensure strict compliance with their financial obligations to the Party, in line with the Party’s Constitution.

“The NWC also resolved that for want of time, the E-registration exercise of the Party for fresh members be conducted after the Primaries in order not to derail the smooth conduct of the Primaries.

“The stakeholders were urged by the NWC to promote unity within the ranks of the Party in order to go into the election as one family bound by progressive ideals and fully geared to reclaim the Party’s mandate in Edo State.”

He however assured that the NWC would conduct a free, credible and acceptable primary election that would be devoid of all the crisis that caused the APC victory at the last governorship election in Edo state.