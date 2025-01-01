APC: We’ll Deliver Better Economic Reform Programmes This Year

Share

The ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that the government of its administration would deliver better economic reform programmes this year.

The party stated this in its New Year message to Nigerians, as it said, “We are confident that 2025 will deliver many beneficial outcomes of ongoing economic reform programmes of the administration to the relief and delight of our people.

Across all sectors, signs of incremental progress are now visible for all to see. One step at a time, our dear country is on a bold and steady march to full recovery and enduring prosperity.”

It would be recalled that the government of the party received backlash last year on its economic reform programmes.

In the statement issued by the National Publicity Secretary, Felix Morka, the party said, “The All Progressives Congress (APC) wishes all Nigerians a resounding happy new year. We join in celebration and thanksgiving for God’s steadfast love and preservation of our lives and country into the dawn of 2025.

“On this joyous occasion, our great Party celebrates all Nigerians for their gracefulness in the face of the challenges we have faced as a nation. We commend their perseverance and confidence in the ability of the APC-led administration of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, under the banner of the Renewed Hope Agenda, to confront and overcome generational setbacks to our growth and prosperity.

“The National Working Committee (NWC) of our great party sincerely appreciates President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, our foremost leader, the National Assembly leadership and the APC legislative caucus, the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF), development partners, and indeed the entire National Executive Committee (NEC) and teeming members of our Party for their solid support and collaboration, which have helped build cohesion that has ensured our successive electoral victories and consolidating our position as Africa’s largest and preeminent political Party.”

