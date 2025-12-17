APC Welcomes Senator Katung As Senate Adopts Key Security Recommendations

The All Progressives Congress (APC) on Wednesday formally welcomed Senator Sunday Katung, who represents Kaduna South Senatorial District, following his defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling party.

Senator Katung’s defection was announced during plenary after his resignation letter from the PDP was read on the floor of the Senate by the President of the Senate, Senator Godswill Akpabio.

He was subsequently escorted to his seat in the majority wing of the chamber by the Senate Leader, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, marking his official entry into the APC fold.

The development came on a day the Senate also took far-reaching decisions on national security, as lawmakers adopted the interim report of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on the National Security Summit.

READ ALSO:

The report was based on zonal public hearings held across the six geopolitical zones of the country in recent weeks.

Presenting the report, Senator Bamidele, who chaired the committee, disclosed that it contained 32 key recommendations aimed at addressing Nigeria’s security challenges.

One of the major recommendations urged the Federal Government to strengthen inter-agency collaboration by deepening synergy among the military, the Nigeria Police Force, the Nigerian Immigration Service, the Department of State Services, vigilante groups, as well as traditional and religious institutions.

The committee recommended the establishment of joint operation centres nationwide to ensure coordinated responses to security threats, improved intelligence sharing, effective early warning systems and stronger communication channels among security agencies.

The Senate also resolved that all unlicensed and illegally operating mining companies across the country should immediately cease operations and ensure proper registration with the Federal Government.

The Lawmakers further called on the Federal Government to develop a comprehensive national policy to regulate mineral resource mining, noting that unregulated and foreign-led mining activities have been linked to rising insecurity in several parts of the country.

According to the report, some foreigners involved in illegal mining are allegedly operating without authorisation and in collaboration with some Nigerians, thereby exacerbating security challenges.

In addition, the Senate resolved to consider the enactment of new legislation aimed at improving national security and protecting the lives and well-being of Nigerians, in line with the provisions of Chapter Two, Section 14, Subsection 2(b) of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria (as amended).