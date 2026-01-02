APC Welcomes Plateau Gov, Mutfwang To Party

The All Progressives Congress (APC) has formally welcomed Plateau State Governor, Caleb Mutfwang, into its fold, describing his decision as a bold, patriotic move in the interest of Plateau State and Nigeria.

In a statement issued on behalf of the National Working Committee (NWC) and the entire APC family, the party’s National Chairman, Nentawe Yilwatda, said Governor Mutfwang’s defection signified a renewed commitment to progressive governance, peace, and inclusive development.

According to the APC chairman, the Governor’s registration into the party represents “a statement of hope and a commitment to a shared vision of development, peace, and prosperity for Plateau State.”

Yilwatda noted that Mutfwang’s decision to join the ruling party was driven by a higher calling to serve the people more effectively, stressing that the APC remains a platform committed to strengthening democratic governance and delivering tangible dividends to citizens.

“We receive you with open arms and a deep sense of partnership,” the APC chairman stated, assuring the Plateau governor of the party’s collective resolve to work closely with him to advance the interests of Plateau State and strengthen the APC.

He added that the party looks forward to collaborating with Governor Mutfwang to promote unity, deepen development efforts, and enhance the quality of governance in the state.

“Welcome home to the APC, Senior Caleb Mutfwang,” Yilwatda said.