APC Welcomes Oborevwori, Assures Support, Cooperation

Share

The All Progressives Congress (APC) yesterday in Abuja, assured Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of its support and cooperation as he formally defected to the party.

Mr Felix Morka, the party’s National Publicity Secretary, gave the assurance in a statement while welcoming the governor to the APC.

He said the APC was highly elated by the decision of Oborevwori to join its fold along with eminent leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the state.

This, he noted, included the state’s immediate past governor and vice presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 presidential election, Senator Ifeanyi Okowa and senior administration officials. Morka added that the defectors also included PDP Delta leaders and members of the State House of Assembly, Local Government Chairmen and Councillors.

He said: “Our great party welcomes this important development, and assures the governor and incoming leaders and members of Delta PDP of our fullest cooperation and accommodation in the APC family.

“With this move, coming on the heels of steady decamping of PDP leaders and members across the state to APC, including members of Delta Unity Group in Ika Federal Constituency.”

Share