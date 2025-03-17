APC Welcomes Jandor Back To Party

Share

The Lagos State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has welcomed the 2023 gubernatorial candidate of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Dr Abdul-Azeez Adediran, popularly known as Jandor, and his loyalists back to the party.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that Jandor who resigned from the PDP on Monday, March 3, citing a lack of discipline in the opposition PDP and betrayal by its leaders, announced his return to APC on Monday, March 17.

Jandor, a leader of the Lagos4Lagos Movement and former APC governorship aspirant, defected from the party to PDP in 2021.

Reacting to his return to the party, the State APC Spokesman, Mr Seye Oladejo, said that the party was excited to welcome Jandor back to its fold.

“He is welcome home. We are happy that he now appreciates the fact that Lagos State is still better and safer in the hands of the progressives, who have enjoyed the uninterrupted trust and confidence of our people since the inception of this dispensation.

“We believe there is sufficient opportunity for him to contribute his quota to the continuous success of our government and the growth of our party.

“We are expecting more defectors in the days ahead,” Oladejo said.

