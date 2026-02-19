APC Ward Congresses In Sokoto Symbolize Unity, Says C’ttee Chairman

The Chairman of the APC National Congress Committee for Sokoto State, Honorable Lawali Liman Kaura, has expressed satisfaction with the Ward Congresses conducted across the 244 wards of Sokoto State on Wednesday, 18th February 2026.

Speaking after an inspection tour of some wards in the state, Honorable Lawali Liman Kaura, alongside the Committee Secretary, Zubairu Muhammad Lawali, observed the level of discipline and orderliness displayed by party members during the exercise.

The Congress Committee Chairman stated that the conduct of party members during the Ward Congresses was a practical expression of the meaning of the party’s symbol, the broom which stands for unity.

He appealed to all party members to maintain the same spirit of orderliness and unity during the forthcoming Local Government Congresses scheduled for this Saturday.

He also praised the Sokoto State APC leadership for their excellent arrangements, which contributed to the success of the exercise.