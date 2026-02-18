APC Ward Congress Commences In Kwara

Members and stalwarts of the Kwara State chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) have trooped out across the State for the commencement of the APC Ward Congress.

From Adewole, Oju Ekun Zarumi, and Alanamu in Ilorin West, Ibagun in Ilorin East, Alapa in Asa, Share in Ifelodun, and Okuta in Baruten, among others, party faithful filed out in large numbers to participate in the exercise.

The party has adopted an affirmation method to retain most of the incumbent party executives owing to their exceptional performances, except in a few areas where zoning and other peculiarities took the centre stage.

The exercise is being supervised by representatives of the National Headquarters of the APC in Abuja.

In an interview with journalists, Kwara State APC Chairman, Prince Sunday Fagbemi, commended party members and leaders for the show of support, solidarity, and peaceful conduct as the ward Congress commences.

The Congress is expected to run till March.