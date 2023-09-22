APC Vs NNPP: DSS Speaks On Arresting Kano Tribunal Judge

The Department of State Services (DSS) has refuted the allegations making rounds that its personnel have arrested one of the tribunal judges who delivered Wednesday’s judgment on the 2023 Kano State gubernatorial election.

This is coming barely 48 hours after the Kano State Election Petition Tribunal announced the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Nasiru Gawuna winner of the state governorship election.

Following the Tribunal judgment, the Chief Press Secretary of the Kano State Governor, Sanusi Bature claimed that the Kano State government held the belief that the judges who presided over the State Election Tribunal were subjected to intimidation and arrests by security agencies.

Recall that the tribunal had, on Wednesday, nullified Governor Abba Kabir Yusuf of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP)’s victory and proclaimed Gawuna, as the winner of the March 18 governorship election.

Speaking on the allegations, the DSS spokesperson, Dr Peter Afunanya, refuted the assertion made by the spokesperson for the Kano Governor when speaking with PRNigeria over the phone.

Afunanya said: “This is a very ridiculous statement. Arresting judges for what reason? It is not true, please.”

Speaking in an interview on Channels Television, Sanusi Bature said, “There is no reason why the DSS can arrest a judge without any suspicion. The DSS arrested one of the judges that delivered the judgement in Kano and I believe that is intimidation.”

“Even this virtual judgement they delivered, we do not know where they delivered it from. Probably, they delivered the judgement under duress or whatever, I am not sure. We do not know the location from which they delivered the judgement and we do not know their condition because we could only see them on the screen.”

He mentioned that there were various developments behind the scenes and noted that the individual declared as the winner had not even been included in the case.

“Gawuna contested in the election, accepted defeat, and he congratulated Abba Kabir and said that he is not going to court,” Bature said.