APC: Vote Of Confidence On Ganduje, Good Omen –Aide

Chief Oliver Okpala, an aide to the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Abdullahi Ganduje, has said the vote of confidence passed on his principal is a good omen for the party ahead of 2027 general election.

Okpala stated this in a statement he issued in Abuja on Thursday, tittled: “Ganduje’s Political Ingenuity a sure ticket for APC’s success”.

Recall that the National Executive Committee (NEC) meeting of APC passed vote of confidence on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the APC National Chairman.

According to Okpala, the vote of confidence was passed on the APC National Chairman, for the remarkable record of successes that he has led the party to attain.

In the statement, Okpala said: “The political ingenuity of the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Dr Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has been described as a sure ticket that has put the party ahead of others in the country.

“His political sagacity and prowess are assets and qualities that have showcased Dr Ganduje as a leader with sound political acumen to continue to steer the ship of the APC to a safe anchor”.

