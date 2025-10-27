APC Using Intimidation Tactics To Cripple Opposition, Says Okonkwo

Former chieftain of the Labour Party (LP) and national ex-officio of the ADC National Working Committee, Kenneth Okonkwo, has claimed that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) is using intimidation and disruption tactics to frustrate opposition activities.

Speaking on Arise Television’s Morning Show yesterday, Okonkwo described the ADC as “on fire,” noting that the party has faced relentless attacks from the APC across several states.

He cited incidents of such attacks in Kaduna, Lagos, and Ekiti States, where ADC meetings were disrupted by thugs allegedly sponsored by the APC.

Despite these challenges, Okonkwo expressed confidence that the ADC would form the next government, describing the APC as a party “already imploding.” He said: “ADC is going to form the next government of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”