APC: Use Us To Achieve Party Growth, Ex-Lawmakers Tell Ganduje

Former House of Representatives lawmakers on Thursday told the All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Dr Abdullahi Ganduje that they have the strength for the growth of the party.

The lawmakers stated this at the National Secretariat of the party while on a courtesy call to the National Chairman.

The leader of the delegation, Hon. Ibrahim Zailani told the APC National Chairman that they believe he would lead the party beyond six years of victory given his antecedent.

Zailani said, “We are here basically and fundamentally, to congratulate you. We know you and we have been following you. We know your antecedents, we know what you have done in Kano state and we are very positive that you will translate the same thing here as the National Chairman of our party,

“We have no doubt in our minds that you will lead this party to continuously forming government in the Federal Republic of Nigeria for more than six years. We know you can do it and we have absolute confidence that you can do it.

“As you can see, we are representing the country because all the Six geopolitical zones are adequately represented here.

“We may not be in the House of Representatives now, but we want to tell you that all of us have the energy, the vision and the interest of the party at heart, so we are offering ourselves for any party assignments.

“With this, we know from one of us, you may have a special place for either the legislators or former members of our forum because we saw what you have done with one of our members who was your immediate past commissioner for finance.

“We want you to do more, possibly by picking one of our ladies and working within the APC.

However, in his speech, the National Chairman told them they were an integral part of the party, despite the fact that they are no more lawmakers.

According to him, the legislature is the first casualty of the Military, therefore the lawmakers should do anything to prevent being harmed.

Ganduje said, “You can see how important you are. Infact National Assembly is only the first casualty of military rule, therefore, since we are lucky for many decades now, we are experiencing democracy.

“It is your responsibility to consolidate National Assembly, whether you are inside or outside, the psychological thing that binds you together should continue, that is why we are so happy with the project of the legislative project in their constituency projects.

“Even though some are saying why constituency project, an ordinary voter even though your main function is to make laws and oversight functions, but an ordinary voter would like to see something on the ground.

“He doesn’t think how legislation is affecting his life, he doesn’t see how oversight function is affecting his life, but he can easily see a constituency project whether it is a borehole, whether the building of a school building or clinic and so many other things.

“So we think it is very important, whether you’re from third, fourth and fifth legislation, when you see your constituency project that you are elected, you feel very happy and satisfied.

“I assure you, we view you as a very, important institution of our national diversity and how to manage our national diversity is one of the cardinal principles of this administration.

“You saw how our President Bola Ahmed Tinubu when he was governor of Lagos State, he use national diversity to move Lagos forward and he is translating that to Nigeria at the moment.”