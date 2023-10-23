APC US Chapter Raises Alarm Over Plan To Discredit Tinubu

The United States (US) Chapter of the All Progressives Congress (APC) on Sunday raised alarm over an alleged plot by the fake National Democratic Coalition (NADECO) in the US to discredit President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

In a statement issued by the Chairman of the U.S. chapter of the party, Prof. Tai Balofin, said a fake NADECO group is plotting to tarnish the image of the president at a planned World Press Conference scheduled for today (Monday).

Balofin said the imposter group aimed to propagate unfounded claims regarding the educational credentials of President Tinubu at the press conference.

He, however, said the party had planned a public campaign in Chicago today to inform the public and international community about the true situation in Nigeria and the progressive leadership of President Tinubu.

Balofin, therefore, stressed the need to distinguish between genuine and constructive inquiry and baseless accusations.

He said: “The allegation surrounding President Tinubu’s educational certificate from Chicago State University (CSU) has been addressed, with CSU confirming the authenticity of the certificate.

“It is crucial to note that this matter is already in the hands of the appropriate authorities, specifically the courts, where due process and legal procedures will be followed.

“President Tinubu is a prominent figure and statesman, who has contributed immensely to Nigeria’s political landscape, adding that “his dedication and service to the nation have been evident for years.

“It is unbecoming and counterproductive to attempt to tarnish his reputation for political gain and cheap blackmail.

“Furthermore, we would like to clarify that the group organizing this World Press Conference under the banner of NADECO USA is not the original NADECO that President Tinubu was a part of during the Abacha era.

“This impostor NADECO is organising a World Press Conference aimed at propagating unfounded claims regarding the educational credentials of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

“We urge the public not to be misled by these attempts to distort history. The leadership of APC USA stands firmly against any attempts to undermine the reputation of President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and, by extension, Nigeria.

“We believe in the strength of the democratic processes and the judicial system to address any legitimate concerns.

“Premature and unfounded allegations not only do a disservice to the public but also risk diverting attention from pressing issues that truly deserve scrutiny.

“We remain committed to democratic principles, and we encourage this group hiding under NADECO USA to engage in constructive dialogue and allow the legal system to take its course in addressing any genuine concerns.

“The supporters of Labour Party Presidential candidate, Mr Peter Obi, and those of Peoples Democratic Party, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, should wait for the outcome of the Supreme Court ruling.”